Kaminski out of Belgium squad

Thomas Kaminski has been withdrawn from the Belgium squad following a positive test for COVID-19.

The Rovers goalkeeper, who was a late call-up to Roberto Martinez’s squad, will now isolate for a short period in Belgium, before returning to the UK next week.

The club is pleased to confirm that the 28-year-old is asymptomatic, feeling well and hopeful of being available for Rovers' next Championship fixture away to Luton Town on Saturday November 21st.

Belgium have a friendly against Switzerland this evening, before Nations League matches against England and Denmark over the coming days.