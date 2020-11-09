Kaminski answers Belgium call

Thomas Kaminski has been called up to the Belgium national squad for three upcoming internationals.

Because of an injury to Anderlecht keeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge, the Rovers number one has today joined up with Roberto Martinez’s squad for a friendly against Switzerland, followed by Nations League matches against England and Denmark.

The Switzerland friendly takes place on Wednesday November 11th, before Belgium host England on Sunday November 15th and then Denmark on Wednesday November 18th.

All three games will be played at the Stadium Deb Dreek in Leuven.

Kaminski, who joined Rovers from KAA Gent in the summer, returned to the side in the 3-1 victory over QPR on Saturday after missing the previous three games with a groin injury sustained in the 4-0 victory away to Coventry last month.

He was drafted into the Belgium squad during the last international break in October, but was an unused substitute for the games against England and Iceland, and is still awaiting his first senior cap for his country.

Belgium currently sit top of Group 2, having picked up nine points from their opening four games, two points ahead of their upcoming opponents England and Denmark.