JRC: Keep believing and trust in what we're doing

Joe Rankin-Costello says he's still adjusting to the demands of regular football, but admits he's hugely enjoying a run in the Rovers first team.

The versatile youngster has been deployed on the right wing, right back and left back so far this season, and has produced the goods wherever he's featured for Rovers.

Now a firm fixture in the matchday squads, Rankin-Costello admits he's been impressed by Rovers' eye-catching displays so far this term.

However, the 21-year-old would prefer points over performances, with Rovers left frustrated following certain encounters already this term.

“It’s been a tough few weeks for us," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of this weekend's home game against Queens Park Rangers.

“The performance levels have been good, but we just need to get the result this weekend to ensure we go into the international break feeling good and happy.

“We need to put the ball in the net more often at one end and keep clean sheets at the other.

“It doesn’t matter how well you’ve played if you don’t get the results you deserve," he said.

“We’re working every day to improve in training, it just feels that things haven’t fallen for us at the right times on occasions.

“We have to keep trusting what we do. We’ve had the most shots in the Championship, so we’re doing something right, we just need to improve in both boxes."

Rankin-Costello has played in seven of Rovers' 10 league outings so far this term, with a troublesome hamstring strain keeping the utility man out of the encounters against Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest and Watford at the beginning of last month.

But now back in the team, he says he's feeling the benefits of getting regular first team action under his belt.

“I’ve found it tough because playing four games in 10 days is something I’ve never done before," he admitted.

“It’s hard work with the schedule, so we need players to come back and help so the squad can come back together again.

“My fitness levels are improving, the games are coming thick and fast and I’m adjusting to it well.

“We have a lot of players out of action, so the international break will allow players to return and bring that competition for places again."