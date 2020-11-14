Jordan: There's great belief within the camp

Captain Saffron Jordan says Rovers are entering Sunday's encounter against Liverpool with great confidence.

The Blues host the recently relegated WSL outfit at Bamber Bridge (2pm kick-off) looking to make it three wins in a row for the first time since promotion to the Women's Championship.

Jordan knows Rovers will be underdogs going into the fixture, however, she is enjoying the current make-up of the squad.

"We don’t fear any team in this league," the forward said ahead of this weekend's game.

"We’ve seen in the past that anyone can beat anyone and I’m sure a lot of people will favour Liverpool because of their current form and where they are in the league.

"But no one doubts us in this camp and we’re looking forward to a great game on Sunday. It’s a great environment with competitiveness all around the pitch.

"There’s great quality, great depth in the squad in every position. It’s a proper squad, it’s a really good Club and it’s looking promising."

The skipper has been pleased with the recent performances, which include back-to-back home victories and clean sheets versus London City Lionesses and London Bees.

"It was brilliant, I think everything is coming together now," she continued.

"We were defending well but weren't finishing our chances, but now I think we’ve got the perfect balance of both. The past two games in the league it has shown.

"We’ve scored four goals, conceded none, kept two clean sheets and got six points. We’re on a roll here and it is looking good, so the girls are buzzing."

As part of Women's Football Weekend, the game is set to be available to watch on The FA Player and Jordan adds that it will be brilliant to have that virtual support from home.

"I think with the football we’ve been playing, it’s very unfortunate that we haven’t had supporters seeing us because it’s the best football that we’ve played in the last two years.

"Having the fans here is the one thing that is missing from it. We’ll get the vibes through the computer screens and hopefully it will push us on."

Read much more from Jordan in an exclusive interview inside Sunday's digital matchday programme!