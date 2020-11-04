Johnson returns!

Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of Ali Johnson from Sheffield United Women.

The 21-year-old, who made 17 first-team appearances for Rovers during her breakthrough 2015-16 season, scoring six goals, can play on the left or right side of defence or midfield.

A graduate of Rovers' Regional Talent Club, Johnson went on to join Liverpool's Development team in February 2016 and made her senior debut for the Reds in March 2017.

She then signed for Women's Super League side Bristol City, where she spent the 2018-19 campaign, before her most recent spell at Sheffield United in the Championship.

Johnson is also a former England youth international, having played in the FIFA Under-20s Women's World Cup in France in 2018.

She will wear the number 20 shirt.

Welcome back to Rovers, Ali!