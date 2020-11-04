Johnson: It's great to be back

New recruit Ali Johnson is eager to make a success of her second spell at Rovers, following a move from fellow Championship side, Sheffield United.

The former Liverpool and Bristol City defender/midfielder has returned to the Club where she started her fledging career, after four years away.

She is now looking towards the future and excited about what can be achieved.

"I'm delighted, it's my hometown team and it's just nice to be back," Johnson revealed in her first interview since rejoining the Club.

"Training with the girls this last week has been great, working on a lot of things, building on what's already been built and it's exciting times.

"I just can't wait to get on the pitch and play with a smile on my face again."

Speaking about why she felt Rovers was the right move, Johnson commented: "I know Gemma (Donnelly) really well, I've worked with her when I was younger, I know I'm going to get honesty from her.

"I like the honesty Gemma's given me and that's another reason why I have decided to come here. "She'll say it how it is and tell me what I need to work on.

"I know that I'm going to work hard for my shirt as well so it's not just a case of coming in and playing, I've got to put the work in, in training and on the pitch as well.

"The last time I was here I was 16, so it was nice growing up through the Centre of Excellence from when I was five or six-years-old and then playing in the first team."

Injuries led to the former England Under-20s international enduring a tough couple of years, but she's now ready to fight for a place in the team.

Johnson is relishing the opportunity to be in contention for Wednesday night's Continental Cup game with Leicester City.

"Up until now and last season has not been an easy ride," the 21-year-old admitted. "Being injured for so long obviously knocks you and people weren't sure whether I would be back fit.

"But the back end of last year and this year I've been fully fit and I've worked hard in pre-season and in lockdown, so I'm just excited to see where this takes me.

"I'm excited to be in the squad and around the girls and getting to know everyone on and off the pitch.

"It's nice to have an away trip to try and bond with people, because I think that's really important. It will be nice to get back out there, even if I'm on the bench, I'm just happy to be here at Blackburn Rovers."