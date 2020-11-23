Johno: We have to start games better

Bradley Johnson says a sluggish start at Luton Town hampered Rovers, but believes character was shown to get back into the encounter against the Hatters.

The experienced midfield man found positives and negatives in the 1-1 draw against Nathan Jones' men, with Sam Gallagher's close range finish earning a point after Luke Berry had put the Bedfordshire side ahead.

“The way we finished the game, it felt to me that we were pushing and there was only one team going for the win, so it feels like two points dropped at the moment," the former Derby County enforcer reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“It’s a tough place to come though, Luton. We showed character to get back into the game.

“We’ve said in the dressing room that we need to start games how we finished the match.

“We play on the front foot and score a lot of goals, so teams are fearing us now and we sometimes need to find a different way to break teams down.

“Tuesday will be a different game for us and we’re all looking forward to it."

Having picked up his fifth booking of the season in that draw at the weekend, the 33-year-old will now be forced to sit out tomorrow's derby encounter with Preston North End through suspension.

And he's frustrated to not be allowed to come up against Rovers' Lancashire rivals, managed by Johnson's former manager Alex Neil.

“I’m disappointed to be missing on Tuesday night through suspension," he added when looking ahead to the game.

“I missed both of the derby games last season so it’s a shame I won’t be able to experience it.

“It’s a squad game though, I’ve always said that, and it’s an opportunity for another one of the lads to come in and have an impact to help us get the three points.”