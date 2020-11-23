Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Johno: We have to start games better

The midfielder admits Rovers didn't play well enough across the 90 minutes against Luton Town

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Bradley Johnson says a sluggish start at Luton Town hampered Rovers, but believes character was shown to get back into the encounter against the Hatters.

The experienced midfield man found positives and negatives in the 1-1 draw against Nathan Jones' men, with Sam Gallagher's close range finish earning a point after Luke Berry had put the Bedfordshire side ahead.

“The way we finished the game, it felt to me that we were pushing and there was only one team going for the win, so it feels like two points dropped at the moment," the former Derby County enforcer reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“It’s a tough place to come though, Luton. We showed character to get back into the game.

“We’ve said in the dressing room that we need to start games how we finished the match.

“We play on the front foot and score a lot of goals, so teams are fearing us now and we sometimes need to find a different way to break teams down.

“Tuesday will be a different game for us and we’re all looking forward to it."

Having picked up his fifth booking of the season in that draw at the weekend, the 33-year-old will now be forced to sit out tomorrow's derby encounter with Preston North End through suspension.

And he's frustrated to not be allowed to come up against Rovers' Lancashire rivals, managed by Johnson's former manager Alex Neil.

“I’m disappointed to be missing on Tuesday night through suspension," he added when looking ahead to the game.

“I missed both of the derby games last season so it’s a shame I won’t be able to experience it.

“It’s a squad game though, I’ve always said that, and it’s an opportunity for another one of the lads to come in and have an impact to help us get the three points.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Johnson seeking a derby day response

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray thrilled with excellent victory

7 November 2020

Tony Mowbray was a happy man after seeing his side return to winning ways with a superb display against in form Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray irritated by player unavailability

4 November 2020

The injury list continues to grow for Tony Mowbray and Rovers, and the boss admits he's tearing his hair out with a number of big names on the sidelines.

Read full article

Club News

Injury update: Kaminski, Rothwell, Johnson and Bell

28 October 2020

There were four missing men from the matchday squad against Reading on Tuesday night, and Tony Mowbray has explained the condition of the quartet.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Johnson seeking a derby day response

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: Mulgrew and Magloire both amongst the goals

3 Hours ago

There was goalscoring delight for two Rovers defenders who are currently spending their time out on loan away from Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Preston North End v Rovers

18 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: A slow start cost us

22 November 2020

Read full article

View more