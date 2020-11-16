Skip to site footer
Johno nominated for PFA prize

The Rovers ace is nominated for the September/October PFA Player of the Month Award

1 Hour ago

Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson has been nominated for the September/October PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award.

The 33-year-old, who scooped the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for September, has been in fine form during the early stages of the season.

The experienced midfielder netted Rovers’ opening goal of the Championship campaign away to Bournemouth, before bagging a brace in the 4-0 victory over his former club Derby County.

Johnson, who has combined his eye for goal with his defensive duties, also played a key role in helping Rovers record four clean sheets in their opening seven league games.

To vote for the Rovers star, please click here.

Voting is now open and closes on Wednesday at 8am.


