Club News

"It’s really been a delight for me to play for Blackburn Rovers this season"

Ben Brereton has played in every Rovers game so this season, and admits that he's loving 2020-21 so far

4 Hours ago

Rovers are seeing the best of Ben Brereton, who admits he's never felt better in his footballing career.

The 21-year-old is the only member of Tony Mowbray's squad to have featured in every one of Rovers' games so far this season, with the attacker crucial to a side that has already his 25 goals in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Playing with freedom, Brereton scored one and set up another in the 3-0 derby day demolition of Preston North End in midweek.

The goal takes his tally to three for the campaign, which has already seen him better his combined record from each of his first two terms at Ewood Park.

“I’ve been playing game after game and thankfully haven’t been picking up any injuries or anything like that," a beaming Breo told iFollow Rovers ahead of this weekend's game against Barnsley on home turf.

“That’s been on my side and I’ve enjoyed every minute that I’ve been on the pitch. It’s really been a delight for me to play for Blackburn Rovers this season.

“You can’t beat game time, that’s the thing that gets you fitter. Playing week in, week out, the fitness levels won’t drop and that’s only a good thing.

“I think the run of games I’ve had and the sharpness I feel, it’s probably the best I’ve felt in my career.

“The lads are all fighting to play and driving each other on to improve. We’ve got a lot of young, attacking players and it’s really exciting to be in and around it.

“With Tyrhys, Harvey, Dacky coming back, Gally and Arma, it’s really fun to be a part of it and I really enjoy playing alongside them.

“You can see the quality that we have in training, the competition’s there and that’s what helps successful teams," he added.

“Playing now, I’ve forgotten about what went on over the last two years and it’s time to move forward.”


