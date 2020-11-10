It's great to be a part of this team, admits Ben

Ben Brereton says he's relishing every moment in a Rovers shirt and is producing his best form since joining the club.

The 21-year-old got Rovers off the mark in the 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend with an excellent left-footed volley.

He played his part in Adam Armstrong's first goal of the day that put Rovers 2-1 up, and it was another fine all round performance from Brereton in particular.

The former Nottingham Forest forward's display saw him pick up the Man of the Match award against Mark Warburton's side, and he says he's loving life at Ewood Park right now.

“It’s a great team to be a part of and there’s a real good togetherness in the dressing room," he told iFollow Rovers with a beaming smile.

“I think that togetherness will show as the season goes on.

“I’ve been delighted with my start to the season. I’ve played a lot of games and I’m grateful for the opportunities.

“As a team we’ve had some great performances, the football we’re playing is really good and I’m just delighted to be a part of it," he said.

“The signings we’ve made have added to the quality, we have a great squad that can contend for the top six, so hopefully this can be our season."