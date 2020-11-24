It's a healthy rivalry between the two sides

Darragh Lenihan says Rovers owe Preston North End one and are aiming to earn the bragging rights from tonight's encounter against Alex Neil's charges.

Rovers have come away frustrated and empty-handed on their last two trips to our near neighbours, with PNE getting the points in both recent meetings at Deepdale.

The 26-year-old missed out on last season's trip across the M65, but knows a number of the North End side, who joined him on international duty just last week.

This derby will be different this time around, with no supporters or atmosphere at PNE's home, but Lenihan is hoping to provide cheer for fans tuning in at home.

“It’ll be very different without the fans there, we always bring a very good following to Preston and they take a good following to Ewood," the Irishman told iFollow Rovers when looking ahead to tonight's contest.

“It’s a big game anyway, it always is, they’ve beaten us on our last two trips to Deepdale, so we need to turn it in our favour this time around.

“The bigger games, the derby games especially, you do notice the crowds. There’s plenty to play for and I’m sure it’ll be an intense game for both teams.

“It’s a big rivalry, a few of our lads know a few of their players, so even inside both dressing rooms there’s a rivalry there.

“It’s something we’re looking forward to and we can beat them," he added.

“They’ve had the upper hand over the last couple of years and it’s been frustrating for us because we’ve let ourselves down in the last two trips there.

“This is another chance to turn things round for us. The boys are more than ready going into this game and we’re looking to build the momentum with a win.”