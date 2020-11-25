Perhaps it was written in the stars that Tyrhys Dolan would have a say on the final outcome on his return to Preston North End on Tuesday night.

Let go by the Lilywhites in the summer, Dolan was soon snapped up by Rovers on a free transfer and has already made an immediate impact in his early months at Ewood Park.

Emerging off the bench on his first return since departing Deepdale, Dolan bagged his third goal of the season with a close range finish to complete the rout in the Lancashire derby.

It's been an emotional few weeks for the young winger, whose close friend Jeremy Wisten sadly passed away last month.

“That goal is dedicated to my best friend who sadly passed away recently, that’s for his family," Dolan told iFollow Rovers following Tuesday night's game.

“They’ll all be buzzing that I’ve scored and I’m sure he’ll be looking down smiling, that goal is for him.

“It’s such a family club here, the supporters, the team and the staff have been there to help me and support me during this sad time. It was a big moment for me.

“The hype around the game, some of the fans were going at it. The build up to the game was important, it’s a derby game and the whole team were right up for the game.

“It’s been on my mind all week in training every day, so to come here and get the win is a dream and to keep scoring is a big achievement.

“To come on, get a goal and help the team win is amazing for all of us," a beaming Dolan added.

“I love being involved, I love the training and just being a part of what we have here.

“Whether I’m starting or coming off the bench, I just want to play my part for the team.”