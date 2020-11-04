Skip to site footer
Club News

Mowbray irritated by player unavailability

A number of big names haven't been available for Rovers over recent games

5 Hours ago

The injury list continues to grow for Tony Mowbray and Rovers, and the boss admits he's tearing his hair out with a number of big names on the sidelines.

Barry Douglas, Bradley Johnson and Amari'i Bell are all in a period of isolation at the moment, with the latter pair expected to be back available for Saturday's home game against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

Bradley Dack remains around a month away from a return, whilst Lewis Travis is targeting a spot back in the squad around the festive period.

Elsewhere, groin strains are likely to keep Thomas Kaminski and Daniel Ayala out of action until after the international break, whilst Elliott Bennett is recovering following surgery on his ankle ligaments and will be out long-term

New arrival Stewart Downing is not yet ready to feature following his return to East Lancashire earlier in the week.

And whilst one player in Joe Rothwell has returned following a period of isolation and a back spasm, Mowbray could well be without two more key figures for the weekend encounter, with Derrick Williams and Tom Trybull major doubts after picking up knocks against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

“He has damaged his thigh muscle," Mowbray said after Williams was forced off in the second half.

“Trybull has damaged his ribs, he is hobbling about with bruised ribs.

“I’ve been doing this for 16 years now, and you can stand in front of the cameras and speak about the list of names and the lack of balance, like I have done, but we only get judged by results no matter who we pick.

“We are pretty deep into our squad I would say, so let’s see how we look for the weekend.

“Since I’ve been here it’s the worst we’ve looked with the injuries and the players we’re without.

“Two weeks ago I felt we had a really good squad and we’d recruited really well. The depth of the squad looked really good," he added.

“Yet two weeks later we’re decimated and although the injured and the isolated players will come back, it’s frustrating for us."


