Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Injury update: Kaminski, Nyambe, Holtby, Ayala, Williams

Decisions will have to be made on a number of Rovers players ahead of this weekend's trip to Luton Town

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray has had two weeks to get players back from injury and isolation issues, but the boss is still left with more questions than answers ahead of this weekend's trip to Luton Town.

Whilst the quarantine period for a number of players are over, Mowbray's squad still has bumps and bruises to overcome with just a couple of days to go until the journey down to Bedfordshire.

A positive last couple of weeks have seen Barry Douglas and Amari'i Bell return to training following a spell of isolation, whilst valuable minutes were gained for both Stewart Downing and Bradley Dack in the behind-closed-doors clash against Sheffield United.

However, there are still small issues for Mowbray's team selection this weekend, with Thomas Kaminski coming to the end of his quarantine period and Ryan Nyambe picking up a slight injury during international duty with Namibia.

“Nyambe has been playing in Africa this week and I think his plane lands at around midday today," the boss revealed.

“I’ve seen all the stuff as to why he missed the game and I think he just felt his thigh in the warm up.

“Is it a surprise considering he’s been on three flights to get to central Africa, on the back of the games he’s been playing? Not really.

“We’re not anticipating that Ryan will be available for us at the weekend, he’ll also have to get tested this afternoon and get that sent off before he comes back into the training group.

“Thomas isn’t back from quarantine yet, but he’ll train tomorrow and we’ll assess him. He is a top goalkeeper for us, but I can’t tell you if he’ll play or not."

“Stewart played 65 or 70 minutes the other day and feels fine. He’s not someone we work hard with like we do with the other players, he’s 35," he added.

“We don’t put that physical demand on Stewart because his qualities are his quality when he’s on the grass.

“There is every chance that he may make the bench or be involved."

And whilst Darragh Lenihan jets back to England later this afternoon after being a part of the Republic of Ireland squad this week, Mowbray expects to be without Lewis Holtby, Daniel Ayala and Derrick Williams at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

“Lenihan is flying back today and will get in at 12pm, so he’ll miss training today," Mowbray reported.

“He’ll have one training session and then will hopefully be part of our team at the weekend.

“Lewis isn’t 100% yet, but he’s back training and was training the day before as well, but he doesn’t look quite right to me, so he probably won’t play.

“I would say that Williams and Ayala won’t be ready for this weekend.

“Daniel is back on the grass but hasn’t been joining in full training, whilst Derrick is a little bit further away at the moment."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Kaminski set to miss out on Swans showdown

29 October 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Thomas Kaminski is expected to remain at the Senior Training Centre for treatment this weekend and is unlikely to be in the travelling party for Saturday's game at...

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray irritated by player unavailability

4 November 2020

The injury list continues to grow for Tony Mowbray and Rovers, and the boss admits he's tearing his hair out with a number of big names on the sidelines.

Read full article

Club News

Concern over Kaminski

26 October 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Thomas Kaminski is a doubt ahead of Tuesday night's home test against Reading at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Ryan's return a timely boost

25 June 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Ryan Nyambe is fit and available to face Wigan Athletic this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

We're all raring to go

1 Hour ago

Joe Rothwell was back with a bang last time out against QPR, and now the playmaker wants to double up and play his part in back-to-back wins when Rovers head to Luton Town on Saturday.

Read full article

Club News

So much competition is only a good thing

3 Hours ago

With an arduous four-month slog until the next break in fixtures, Lewis Holtby insists that everyone in the Rovers squad will have to be utilised right through until the next international break in...

Read full article

Club News

FREE home shirt printing available now!

4 Hours ago

Supporters can net a special deal in the Roverstore this week, with FREE printing available on HOME shirt purchases!

Read full article

Club News

What a feeling!

5 Hours ago

Read full article

View more