Injury update: Kaminski, Nyambe, Holtby, Ayala, Williams

Tony Mowbray has had two weeks to get players back from injury and isolation issues, but the boss is still left with more questions than answers ahead of this weekend's trip to Luton Town.

Whilst the quarantine period for a number of players are over, Mowbray's squad still has bumps and bruises to overcome with just a couple of days to go until the journey down to Bedfordshire.

A positive last couple of weeks have seen Barry Douglas and Amari'i Bell return to training following a spell of isolation, whilst valuable minutes were gained for both Stewart Downing and Bradley Dack in the behind-closed-doors clash against Sheffield United.

However, there are still small issues for Mowbray's team selection this weekend, with Thomas Kaminski coming to the end of his quarantine period and Ryan Nyambe picking up a slight injury during international duty with Namibia.

“Nyambe has been playing in Africa this week and I think his plane lands at around midday today," the boss revealed.

“I’ve seen all the stuff as to why he missed the game and I think he just felt his thigh in the warm up.

“Is it a surprise considering he’s been on three flights to get to central Africa, on the back of the games he’s been playing? Not really.

“We’re not anticipating that Ryan will be available for us at the weekend, he’ll also have to get tested this afternoon and get that sent off before he comes back into the training group.

“Thomas isn’t back from quarantine yet, but he’ll train tomorrow and we’ll assess him. He is a top goalkeeper for us, but I can’t tell you if he’ll play or not."

“Stewart played 65 or 70 minutes the other day and feels fine. He’s not someone we work hard with like we do with the other players, he’s 35," he added.

“We don’t put that physical demand on Stewart because his qualities are his quality when he’s on the grass.

“There is every chance that he may make the bench or be involved."

And whilst Darragh Lenihan jets back to England later this afternoon after being a part of the Republic of Ireland squad this week, Mowbray expects to be without Lewis Holtby, Daniel Ayala and Derrick Williams at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

“Lenihan is flying back today and will get in at 12pm, so he’ll miss training today," Mowbray reported.

“He’ll have one training session and then will hopefully be part of our team at the weekend.

“Lewis isn’t 100% yet, but he’s back training and was training the day before as well, but he doesn’t look quite right to me, so he probably won’t play.

“I would say that Williams and Ayala won’t be ready for this weekend.

“Daniel is back on the grass but hasn’t been joining in full training, whilst Derrick is a little bit further away at the moment."