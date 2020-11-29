In the hat!

Rovers will be ball number six in the third round draw of the Emirates FA Cup, which takes place tomorrow evening.

With clubs from the Premier League and EFL Championship joining the competition at this stage, it's traditionally one of the biggest days in the football calendar as teams who have made their way through the qualifying stages and early rounds hope for a chance to progress further or even face one of the top-flight clubs.

And fans will be able to watch this season's draw at around 7.10pm on Monday, just before the final second round tie between Canvey Island and Boreham Wood, two of the remaining non-League clubs who will be keen to see what lies in store for the winners.

The draw will be shown live on the official Emirates FA Cup YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels as well as forming part of BT Sport's live coverage of Monday's game.

This season's third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th January 2021, with the 32 winning clubs at this stage collecting £82,000 from the competition's prize fund.

The draw numbers can be seen below:

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Rovers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Chelsea

13 Coventry City

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Leeds United

20 Leicester City

21 Liverpool

22 Luton Town

23 Manchester City

24 Manchester United

25 Middlesbrough

26 Millwall

27 Newcastle United

28 Norwich City

29 Nottingham Forest

30 Preston North End

31 Queens Park Rangers

32 Reading

33 Rotherham United

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wolverhampton Wanderers

44 Wycombe Wanderers

45 Stevenage or Hull City

46 Blackpool

47 Tranmere Rovers

48 AFC Wimbledon or Crawley Town

49 Stockport County or Yeovil Town

50 Plymouth Argyle

51 Portsmouth

52 Cheltenham Town

53 Chorley

54 Morecambe

55 Shrewsbury Town or Oxford City

56 Mansfield Town or Dagenham & Redbridge

57 Newport County

58 Marine or Havant & Waterlooville

59 Exeter City

60 Canvey Island or Boreham Wood

61 Carlisle United or Doncaster Rovers

62 Barnet or Milton Keynes Dons

63 Bristol Rovers or Darlington

64 Oldham Athletic