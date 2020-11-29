Skip to site footer
In the hat!

Rovers will be ball number six in the Emirates FA Cup draw for the third round of the famous competition

5 Hours ago

Rovers will be ball number six in the third round draw of the Emirates FA Cup, which takes place tomorrow evening.

With clubs from the Premier League and EFL Championship joining the competition at this stage, it's traditionally one of the biggest days in the football calendar as teams who have made their way through the qualifying stages and early rounds hope for a chance to progress further or even face one of the top-flight clubs.

And fans will be able to watch this season's draw at around 7.10pm on Monday, just before the final second round tie between Canvey Island and Boreham Wood, two of the remaining non-League clubs who will be keen to see what lies in store for the winners.

The draw will be shown live on the official Emirates FA Cup YouTubeTwitter and Facebook channels as well as forming part of BT Sport's live coverage of Monday's game.

This season's third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th January 2021, with the 32 winning clubs at this stage collecting £82,000 from the competition's prize fund.

The draw numbers can be seen below: 

1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Rovers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Chelsea
13 Coventry City
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Leeds United
20 Leicester City
21 Liverpool
22 Luton Town
23 Manchester City
24 Manchester United
25 Middlesbrough
26 Millwall
27 Newcastle United
28 Norwich City
29 Nottingham Forest
30 Preston North End
31 Queens Park Rangers
32 Reading
33 Rotherham United
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wolverhampton Wanderers
44 Wycombe Wanderers
45 Stevenage or Hull City
46 Blackpool
47 Tranmere Rovers
48 AFC Wimbledon or Crawley Town
49 Stockport County or Yeovil Town
50 Plymouth Argyle
51 Portsmouth
52 Cheltenham Town
53 Chorley
54 Morecambe
55 Shrewsbury Town or Oxford City
56 Mansfield Town or Dagenham & Redbridge
57 Newport County
58 Marine or Havant & Waterlooville
59 Exeter City
60 Canvey Island or Boreham Wood
61 Carlisle United or Doncaster Rovers 
62 Barnet or Milton Keynes Dons
63 Bristol Rovers or Darlington
64 Oldham Athletic


