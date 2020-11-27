Tony Mowbray admits he's frustrated by the fact that Rovers will continue to be without supporters following the government's announcement of the new tier system.

Most of England will be in the two toughest levels of measures when the national lockdown ends next week.

Up to a maximum of 2,000 supporters will be allowed back into stadiums in Tier 2 regions, as long as clubs continue to follow strict COVID-19 safety measures.

However, with Blackburn with Darwen in Tier 3, games at Ewood Park will continue to be played behind closed doors.

“It’s of course very disappointing, but I don’t think it’s much of a surprise considering the figures that have been released regarding the whole of Lancashire," Mowbray began when speaking about the situation to iFollow Rovers.

“We all have to work hard to do our very best, to follow government guidelines, and hopefully, over time, the numbers will come down and the tiers will come down.

“We want it down to tier two and then down to tier one. Once we get to those levels then hopefully the numbers in the stadiums will go up pretty quickly.

“Hopefully we’ll be back to full stadiums soon enough.

“Whilst we’re on 2,000 or 4,000 depending on what tier you’re in, hopefully they will work on the percentages of the stadium capacities.

“I do have to question the integrity that some teams are allowed supporters in and other teams are not, that doesn’t really feel fair.

“But then it does feel strange moaning about that when we all want supporters back in to stadiums and clubs need the finance.

“I think the EFL, the whole football world, should be given an opportunity to show that it can produce a safe environment for supporters to come to," he added.

“Stadiums seem safer than going to the supermarkets and I’m not sure how much thought has gone into football and getting supporters back.

“I know clubs have put in huge effort to make sure the environment is right when fans are allowed back in.

“It’s going to be really interesting when fans are allowed back, just to see if they return in their numbers like they were pre-March.

“Will the stadiums fill? Will people come back? Will people get used to going for a walk on their Saturday rather than going along to the football?

“I hope that everyone’s missed it so much that they can’t wait to get back."