Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

“The whole football world should be given an opportunity to show that it can produce a safe environment"

Tony Mowbray gives his take on the new tier system and supporters returning to stadiums

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray admits he's frustrated by the fact that Rovers will continue to be without supporters following the government's announcement of the new tier system.

Most of England will be in the two toughest levels of measures when the national lockdown ends next week.

Up to a maximum of 2,000 supporters will be allowed back into stadiums in Tier 2 regions, as long as clubs continue to follow strict COVID-19 safety measures.

However, with Blackburn with Darwen in Tier 3, games at Ewood Park will continue to be played behind closed doors. 

“It’s of course very disappointing, but I don’t think it’s much of a surprise considering the figures that have been released regarding the whole of Lancashire," Mowbray began when speaking about the situation to iFollow Rovers.

“We all have to work hard to do our very best, to follow government guidelines, and hopefully, over time, the numbers will come down and the tiers will come down.

“We want it down to tier two and then down to tier one. Once we get to those levels then hopefully the numbers in the stadiums will go up pretty quickly.

“Hopefully we’ll be back to full stadiums soon enough.

“Whilst we’re on 2,000 or 4,000 depending on what tier you’re in, hopefully they will work on the percentages of the stadium capacities.

“I do have to question the integrity that some teams are allowed supporters in and other teams are not, that doesn’t really feel fair.

“But then it does feel strange moaning about that when we all want supporters back in to stadiums and clubs need the finance.

“I think the EFL, the whole football world, should be given an opportunity to show that it can produce a safe environment for supporters to come to," he added.

“Stadiums seem safer than going to the supermarkets and I’m not sure how much thought has gone into football and getting supporters back.

“I know clubs have put in huge effort to make sure the environment is right when fans are allowed back in.

“It’s going to be really interesting when fans are allowed back, just to see if they return in their numbers like they were pre-March.

“Will the stadiums fill? Will people come back? Will people get used to going for a walk on their Saturday rather than going along to the football?

“I hope that everyone’s missed it so much that they can’t wait to get back."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Elliott available for Tykes test

26 November 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Harvey Elliott is available for selection ahead of this weekend's home clash with Barnsley at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

A dominant derby day display

25 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

No way through

25 November 2020

Rovers are out in front as the division's top goalscorers, but it may have gone unnoticed that Tony Mowbray's men now have six clean sheets in their 13 league outings so far this campaign.

Read full article

Club News

Boss full of praise for "fantastic" Gallagher

25 November 2020

Rovers hitman Sam Gallagher was a menace against Preston North End for the second season in succession at Deepdale.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Happy Black Friday!

3 Hours ago

Get yourself some Black Friday bargains right in time for Christmas at the Roverstore!

Read full article

Club News

I'm playing with a smile on my face

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Barnsley

8 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tomorrow's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Barnsley at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

"He loves playing for what is his boyhood club"

22 Hours ago

Darragh Lenihan has hailed the impact of Scott Wharton following Rovers' current three-game unbeaten run.

Read full article

View more