Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

"I don't think he's far away now"

Bradley Dack is edging ever closer to his long-awaited Rovers return, to the delight of Tony Mowbray

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray says he's excited at the thought of Bradley Dack returning to the first team picture in the not-too-distant future.

The 26-year-old has been back in training for the last week or so now following his 11-month lay-off with an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered against Wigan Athletic back in December 2019.

The talisman appeared for 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors fixture against Sheffield United at the Rovers Academy earlier in the week, and Mowbray is hopeful that the star be back in the frame for a first team place soon enough.

“We’d seen him on the grass in the week building up to that Sheffield United game and he really elevates the quality and the standards in training," the boss told iFollow Rover when touching on the midfielder's progress.

“I think it elevates all the players having Bradley around, just with how tight he is with his control when the ball comes in, he always turns the right way, he always plays the right pass.

“It generally ends up in the top corner when he finishes as well. It’s been good to have him about, it’s lifted the whole environment.

“Hopefully we can have a smooth transition for him at this point. He’s been training well over the last few days and we’ll potentially look to get him in an Under-23s game soon enough.

“Let’s see with him, but you can only protect players so much and then it’s about them swimming really.

“We want him to have that confidence in his mind that he’s ready to play a football match and that’s what we’ll do.

“He loves football, he’s confident and he’s like a kid in the playground really. He loves the game and the sooner he’s back in the first team impacting games then the better it will be for us.

“He’s said after the game that he got a strong tackle and it gave him a lot of confidence that he came out of a challenge and carried on," the manager revealed.

“He’s been out a long time, almost a year, and the more time he has on the grass and around the players, the more time they don’t worry about a 50/50 challenge.

“He’s worked extremely hard, he’s got his weight under control, his body fats under control and his numbers in training are right up there with the rest of the lads."

An announcement this week saw the EFL Board agree to increase the permitted number of substitutes to five in all Sky Bet EFL fixtures for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

And the news may now give Dack an opportunity to get back in action with the rest of the squad at an even quicker rate.

“I don’t think he’s far away now, it’s just about ticking off the last few boxes," Mowbray added.

“When he’s ready for the first team then I imagine he’ll be utilised off the bench for a few games.

“Let’s hope it’s a smooth transition and let’s hope we’re talking about the brilliant goals, the assists he’s created.

“He’s excited by the team. He’s seen the goals [Adam] Armstrong’s been scoring, the development of [Ben] Brereton in the last year or so, the impact of Harvey Elliott.

“Bradley knows it’s not a case of him getting in the team as soon as he’s ready, he will have to have some patience and wait for the right opportunity to fit back in."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

As you were

24 September 2020

Tony Mowbray says there are no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend's clash at Derby County.

Read full article

Club News

Boss hopeful of Johnson return

17 September 2020

A potential Bradley Johnson return could provide a timely boost for Tony Mowbray ahead of this weekend's home clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Read full article

Club News

Dack back in training!

3 November 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Dack has returned to training following a 10 month injury lay-off with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Read full article

Club News

Brad's been exemplary throughout his rehab

29 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Recharged and ready for battle

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: Nathan's done a remarkable job

4 Hours ago

Nathan Jones has had an impact in both his spells as Luton Town manager, and Tony Mowbray admits he's been impressed by his opposite number's work at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Luton Town v Rovers

6 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for tomorrow [Saturday]'s Sky Bet Championship encounter against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

Club News

Rothwell seeking revenge

7 Hours ago

Joe Rothwell says this weekend's game at Luton Town will "provide an edge" for Rovers, who suffered defeats in both encounters against the Hatters last season.

Read full article

View more