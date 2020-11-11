Hughes buzzing with latest win

Forward Elise Hughes praised the all-round team performance as Rovers made it back-to-back home wins in the Championship.

London Bees had gone into the game off the back of two victories, but were swept aside by a dominant Rovers display.

The 19-year-old Everton loanee scored twice, including a second-half penalty to open her league account for the season after also finding the net in the Continental League Cup in midweek.

"It was an outstanding display from the girls," a delighted Hughes said post-match.

"First-half we really came out and showed what we could do and then second-half, we just finished off the game quite professionally I thought.

"I think in the first-half we made a lot of chances but we didn't finish them, it was only a tap-in but I'm just glad that the girls made them chances and that I was in the right place to finish it.

"We deserved to be 1-0 up at the break at least. Gemma (Donnelly) said at half-time, whoever scores the next goal, the momentum will be with them.

"And then as you could see, we went on and scored the third so the momentum did fall with us after the second goal."

Her two strikes, coupled with a third from captain Saffron Jordan - which Hughes assisted - capped off a brilliant afternoon for Gemma Donnelly's side, who climbed up to sixth in the table with a game in hand.

"The girls definitely deserve it as well," Hughes continued. "Saff (Saffron Jordan) scored a great goal to finish off the game and I'm buzzing for her because it's been a long time coming.

"But again, a clean sheet for the defence and the midfield worked tirelessly which is outstanding from them, so a good performance all-round.

"I think that helps, gaining momentum is massive for the defence and the rest of the team, everyone contributes towards that clean sheet."

The Wales international became the third Rovers player to convert a penalty this season after compatriot Georgia Walters and Ellie Stewart had both found the net from the spot earlier in the campaign.

Hughes hopes the Blues can take the momentum into Sunday's home clash with Liverpool at Bamber Bridge (2pm kick-off).

"The referee gave the decision after Emma Doyle went down in the penalty area and I didn't actually see the foul," the forward admitted.

"And then Tash (Fenton) picked up the ball so I thought Tash was going to have it but she asked if I wanted it, so you can't turn those down as a forward, can you?

"It massively helps, obviously getting on the scoresheet Wednesday, the result didn't go our way but today the result definitely went our way, so I'm happy with it.

"Everyone's excited with the three points but we've got to go again next week, (it's) a big game at home again."