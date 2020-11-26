Darragh Lenihan has hailed the impact of Scott Wharton following Rovers' current three-game unbeaten run.

Having initially found game time limited at the beginning of the campaign, Wharton has come in from the cold to produce some superb displays alongside Lenihan at the heart of the Rovers backline.

The Blackburn-born defender has had to wait for his chance under Tony Mowbray, heading out on loan to League Two in the last couple of seasons and winning promotions with Lincoln City, Bury and then Northampton Town.

It took until mid-October for the 23-year-old to get his first league minutes for the club this term, but following injuries to both Derrick Williams and Daniel Ayala, Wharton's taken his opportunity with both hands having started the last three outings.

“Scott’s done excellently for us," Lenihan told iFollow Rovers when discussing the impact of the defender.

“He’s been out on loan over the last couple of seasons, but he loves playing for what is his boyhood club.

“Ever since he’s been in the team he’s been brilliant for us, long may that continue.

“The more games he plays then the more confident and comfortable he’ll feel.

“Those first couple of games are tough, but once you find your feet then I’m sure he’ll be very comfortable.

“You need competition to push each other on and we have that all over the pitch," the Irishman added.

“I think this is the strongest squad we’ve had since I’ve been here, especially when you look around and see who’s missing.

“We’re without the likes of Trav [Lewis Travis], Dacky [Bradley Dack], players like that. When they come back then the gaffer’s going to have a real headache.

“It's up to us to keep maintaining standards and keep improving.”