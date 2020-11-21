Skip to site footer
Fully signed Rovers shirt needs to be won this matchday!

Your chance to bag yourself a signed Rovers shirt thanks to Sky Bet EFL Rewards

8 Hours ago

The season of giving has come early Rovers fans - courtesy of Sky Bet EFL Rewards

They’ll be guaranteeing at least one lucky winner of a fully signed home shirt this matchday – not only for Rovers fans, but across every other EFL team playing this weekend!      

Here’s how to enter:   

SIMPLY DOWNLOAD/OPEN THE REWARDS APP

CHECK IN TO TOWN’S FIXTURE AHEAD OF KICK-OFF 

ENTER THE REWARDS SPINNER TO SEE IF YOU’RE A LUCKY WINNER!   

Download the Sky Bet EFL Rewards App now to #ShowYourSupport for Tony Mowbray's men this season.


Related articles

Commercial

Matchday prizes, predictions and more - Sky Bet EFL Rewards is BACK

11 September 2020

As the new campaign gets underway, the Sky Bet EFL Rewards App returns with even more prizes, features and opportunities for Rovers fans to be rewarded for their never-ending support this season.

Read full article

Club News

Predict the weekend’s Championship fixtures for a signed Rovers shirt!

16 October 2020

Twelve Sky Bet Championship fixtures, Twelve Win-Draw-Win selections, ONE exciting chance to win a fully signed Rovers shirt this weekend!

Read full article

Club News

Rovers achieves Family Excellence Gold Award

10 September 2020

Rovers have once again been confirmed as one of the most family-friendly clubs in the country after achieving the Gold status of the Family Excellence Award.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

17 June 2020

The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Boss baffled by refereeing calls

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray was left frustrated by his team's display and disappointed by the performance of the match officials following the 1-1 draw with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Luton Town v Rovers

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for today's clash with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

Club News

No easy games in this league

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Luton Town v Rovers

10 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

