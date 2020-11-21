Fully signed Rovers shirt needs to be won this matchday!

The season of giving has come early Rovers fans - courtesy of Sky Bet EFL Rewards
They’ll be guaranteeing at least one lucky winner of a fully signed home shirt this matchday – not only for Rovers fans, but across every other EFL team playing this weekend!
Here’s how to enter:
SIMPLY DOWNLOAD/OPEN THE REWARDS APP
CHECK IN TO TOWN’S FIXTURE AHEAD OF KICK-OFF
ENTER THE REWARDS SPINNER TO SEE IF YOU’RE A LUCKY WINNER!
Download the Sky Bet EFL Rewards App now to #ShowYourSupport for Tony Mowbray's men this season.