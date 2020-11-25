Fenton: Coventry result showed our character

Rovers midfielder Natasha Fenton believes Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Coventry United demonstrated the winning mentality that is building within the squad.

The Blues were not at their fluent best in the midlands but still managed to come away with three points, thanks to Elise Hughes’ second half spot-kick.

It ensured a third win in four league games for Rovers and Fenton said after the game that it was important to grind out a hard fought away win.

“I don’t feel like we got out of second gear throughout the whole game, the second half was better but it definitely wasn’t our strongest performance,” the 22-year-old admitted.

“I think it shows our character and our mindset in terms of we’re still getting the three points and coming away with 1-0.

“There were definitely opportunities for both teams to score goals, but we’ve come away with three points, which is the main thing at the end of the day.

“Regardless of the performance, that’s what we’re looking for. It’s moved us up the table and that was our overall aim from the game, to come away with something.

The Blues, currently sitting fifth in the FA Women’s Championship table, now play three of the top four, in what will be a real test for Gemma Donnelly’s in-form side.

Rovers travel to face leaders Durham and then Sheffield United, followed by welcoming Leicester City to Bamber Bridge in the final game of December.

“We know we’ve got a really tough run of games leading up to Christmas,” Fenton continued.

“So our point against Liverpool and our three points on Sunday definitely puts us in good stead going into these games, in terms of mindset and position in the table.

“I’d suggest the next three games we are going in as underdogs, but it relives that pressure in a sense, so it’s definitely a positive, but we’re not going to be taking our foot off the gas.

“Although we’ve got an opportunity to rest up a little bit, it’s important to build on the weaknesses from Sunday and build on our strengths as well.”