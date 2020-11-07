Evans set to miss Euro play-off final

Corry Evans will be withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia after picking up an injury in today’s victory over QPR.

The midfielder pulled up inside the opening minutes of the Ewood Park encounter, which Rovers won 3-1 thanks to goals from Ben Brereton and Adam Armstrong (2).

Northern Ireland face Slovakia in Belfast on Thursday (November 12th) for the chance to reach next summer’s finals, before a Nations League double-header against Austria and Romania.

Speaking after the game, manager Tony Mowbray feared that the 30-year-old could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines, but would be sent for a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

“I think you can see that Corry has damaged his hamstring early on and that’s a loss from the squad,” said the Rovers boss.

“We’re going to get him scanned.

“I think he’s obviously upset because he had a massive game for Northern Ireland, but now he obviously can’t go because it doesn’t look a minor hamstring injury.”

Rovers were without Lewis Holtby (illness), Aynsley Pears (illness) and Derrick Williams (thigh) for the visit of the Hoops, but the manager was able to welcome back Armstrong (hamstring), Thomas Kaminski (groin) and Bradley Johnson (isolation) for the impressive victory.

Mowbray also hopes to have Barry Douglas, Amari’i Bell and Daniel Ayala back available after the international break and is confident performances and Rovers’ results will only get stronger.

“The likes of Barry Douglas, Amari’i Bell and Daniel Ayala I hope will be back for Luton,” added the boss.

“Johno was back today, Arma was back today, Kaminski was back and was so desperate to play he made my decision easy.

“It doesn’t look like he’s done any further damage, so it was probably a decent decision to make that gamble with him.

“We had an upset with Lewis Holtby at 11.30pm last night, I got the call that he was feeling unwell and that his temperature was high.

“I think he’s had a test that was negative, but at this moment we’ll be giving him a few days off and then we’ll look to re-test him.

“He might just have a normal cold or the normal flu, but it really disrupted us this morning because you do so much work with the team and then that team can’t play.

“It’s happened three or four times to us this season. It’s really difficult, but I’m hopeful that the team can get stronger and will get stronger.

“The evidence in the first half showed me that we can damage teams and we should all be really enthusiastic and look forward to the rest of the season.”