Elliott available for Tykes test

The boss also gives positive news on Daniel Ayala, Derrick Williams and Bradley Dack ahead of this weekend's game

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Harvey Elliott is available for selection ahead of this weekend's home clash with Barnsley at Ewood Park.

The teenage starlet hobbled off in the derby day demolition of Preston North End in midweek, but Mowbray has reported positive news regarding the on loan Liverpool man.

“Harvey’s alright. He took a whack above his knee, but it’s just a kick," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference.

“I think he was shocked by it a little bit. He’s only 17 and he wasn’t completely sure what it was because he’s probably not had many injuries at his age.

“He’s fine and trained today. His talent is awesome to watch and he’s in contention for the weekend.”

Elsewhere, Bradley Johnson is set for a return to the squad having been suspended for Tuesday night's encounter at Deepdale after picking up five yellow cards.

Rovers could be boosted defensively too, with Derrick Williams and Daniel Ayala both training this week as they continue their returns to full fitness.

Williams has been out of action since limping off against Middlesbrough, whilst Spanish centre back Ayala has been unavailable for the last month after injuring his groin at Watford.

“Bradley Johnson is obviously back from suspension and available for us again," Mowbray added.

“Daniel Ayala trained this week, I’m not sure we’ll push him though because Scotty Wharton is doing exceptionally well and Darragh Lenihan was magnificent the other night.

“Derrick Williams is back on the grass and Bradley Dack is back on the grass again after having a slight setback.

“We've maybe got another week or two for Bradley. When you’re out for so long it’s never a smooth path back because of the intensity of training.

“You pick up knocks and niggles along the way, but Bradley’s nearly there now.

“[Joe] Rankin-Costello’s hamstring is not a mild one, he’ll be out for a couple of months I think.

“We still have Corry Evans and Lewis Travis out, but we’re beginning to get them back now."


