Elliott earns England Under-19s call up

Harvey Elliott has been selected for England Under-19s ahead of an upcoming international fixture camp.

The 17-year-old starlet, who has scored once in his five Rovers games since his deadline day arrival on loan from Liverpool, will link up with his country following Saturday's home contest against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

Ian Foster's Under-19s side are set to take on Sheffield United Under-23s and Derby County Under-23s at St George’s Park.

Both games take place at the FA's national football centre in Burton upon Trent, with the clash against the Blades first up on Saturday 14th November, kick-off 2pm.

England will then take on Derby a few days later on Tuesday 17th November, with kick-off at the same time.

The teenager was in the squad during the last international break, which saw the friendly encounter against Scotland's Under-19s abandoned at half time.

Following the camp, Elliott will return to the Senior Training Centre to join up with the rest of the Rovers squad ahead of the trip to Luton Town on Saturday 21st November.

The full squad can be seen below:

Goalkeepers: Coniah Boyce-Clarke (Reading), Louie Moulden (Manchester City, loan to Gloucester), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Dennis Cirkin (Tottenham Hotspur), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Jeriel Dorsett (Reading), Kaine Kesler (Aston Villa), Teden Mengi (Manchester United), Dynel Simeu (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Miguel Azeez (Arsenal), Lewis Bate (Chelsea), Teddy Jenks (Brighton & Hove Albion), Myles Peart-Harris (Chelsea), Jensen Weir (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Liam Delap (Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Rovers), James McAtee (Manchester City), Cole Palmer (Manchester City), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa), Dion Rankine (Chelsea), Morgan Rogers (Manchester City), Layton Stewart (Liverpool)

Good luck, Harvey!