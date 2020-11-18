EFL STATEMENT: FIVE SUBSTITUTES

Following consultation with clubs, the EFL Board has agreed to increase the permitted number of substitutes to five in all Sky Bet EFL fixtures taking place from 12pm on Friday 20th November for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

In line with the decisions of the International FA Board each team is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities (excluding half time) to make substitutions during the match.



Clubs may make more than one substitution at each of its three opportunities. These changes apply to matches in the Sky Bet EFL only.

Regulation 33.4 has been amended to permit:



Championship Clubs to name up to nine substitutes in their matchday squad, with five permitted to take to the pitch in any fixture.



League One and League Two clubs can name up to seven substitutes in their match day squad, again with five permitted to take to the pitch.