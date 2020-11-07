Skip to site footer
Download your London Bees programme here!

You can read the latest edition of Rovers Ladies' matchday programme for free

2 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies' digital matchday programme is now available to download and read for free!

This, the fourth issue of 2020-21, produced for Sunday's FA Women's Championship clash with London Bees, includes an exclusive feature interview with cover star Charlotte Newsham.

The full-back, who scored her first goal for the Blues in midweek, spoke about how she has settled into life at the Club and assessed the challenge of facing the Bees. 

There's also much more, as manager Gemma Donnelly pens her regular programme notes, while there's an update on the latest club news and a look at Rovers' latest opponents from the capital.

To view the online edition, which is FREE to download, please click here.

 

You can follow all of Sunday's action via live social media updates on @RoversLadies which will also provide build-up and post-match reaction after the final whistle.


Ladies

Ladies

Preview: Rovers Ladies v London Bees

2 Hours ago

Rovers face London Bees at Bamber Bridge on Sunday for the first of back-to-back home fixtures.

Read full article

Ladies

Newsham: We stay focused

6 Hours ago

Charlotte Newsham says Rovers will continue to keep their feet on the ground as they look to record back-to-back Championship wins.

Read full article

Ladies

Keep the energy high, says Donnelly

13 Hours ago

Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly says the atmosphere within the group is the best she has experienced since entering the FA Women's Championship, ahead of facing London Bees on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Read full article

Ladies

Plenty to take away, says Donnelly

5 November 2020

Gemma Donnelly says Rovers can take plenty of positives from Wednesday's night's Continental Tyres League Cup defeat to Leicester City.

Read full article

