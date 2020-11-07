Download your London Bees programme here!

Rovers Ladies' digital matchday programme is now available to download and read for free!

This, the fourth issue of 2020-21, produced for Sunday's FA Women's Championship clash with London Bees, includes an exclusive feature interview with cover star Charlotte Newsham.

The full-back, who scored her first goal for the Blues in midweek, spoke about how she has settled into life at the Club and assessed the challenge of facing the Bees.

There's also much more, as manager Gemma Donnelly pens her regular programme notes, while there's an update on the latest club news and a look at Rovers' latest opponents from the capital.

To view the online edition, which is FREE to download, please click here.

You can follow all of Sunday's action via live social media updates on @RoversLadies which will also provide build-up and post-match reaction after the final whistle.