Donnelly: We must build on good form

“The girls are under no illusion that we go into the game and don’t want to take our foot off the gas”

5 Hours ago

Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly has urged her side to ensure they battle hard and fight for everything against Coventry United on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

The Blues make the trip to the midlands for their final fixture of month, aiming to maintain a three-game unbeaten league run.

“We’ve had three really good league results that have catapulted us up the table,” she said in her pre-match interview.

“The girls are under no illusion that we go into the game and don’t want to take our foot off the gas.

“And for that reason we’ll give everything we have in order to further support our upward movement in the league table.

“We want to continue with that momentum and use it to our advantage, but I say that with the greatest of respect as well because we know the threats that Coventry can offer.”

Although the two teams are at opposite ends of the form table, Donnelly is adamant that Coventry are a dangerous side and Rovers must be on their game come Sunday.

“We’ve prepared as we do for every single game,” the Rovers boss continued.

“Whilst the girls are still quite jubilant after picking up a point from Liverpool, they are also very aware that the point will mean nothing if we go to Coventry and don’t take any points from there. So that will be our sole focus.

“I’ve had a look at the teams Coventry fielded in the last few games and leading into those games where they’ve not been far off the mark, picking up points themselves.

“There hasn’t been a considerable amount of changes, they have had one or two injuries and perhaps have had to rest a few players because it has been quite an intense schedule for them.

“But my focus is on us and whilst I will be mindful and certainly respectful of the opposition, that only forms part of our preparation.

“This week is about us and about building on the back of the good work that we’ve put into the players and likewise the players have put out on the pitch as well.

“It’s about growing on that and focusing on areas of weakness exhibited in the weekend’s performance. But we’ll also focus on those aspects of the game that worked really well for us.”

After a good week on the training pitch, Donnelly feels the squad is in a good place to attack Sunday’s game with the confidence that has built up in the last few games.

“It’s been a busy week for us and we’re quite fortunate that we didn’t have a midweek game,” she added.

“That’s a positive that we have been able to really focus on how we want to play against Coventry and how we feel we can come back with points.

“It’s important that we finish November with a bang if we can. That’s our intention and that would give us a really good month.”

Watch Sunday's game live and for free on YouTube via CUTV.


