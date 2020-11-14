Donnelly eager for another positive showing

Manager Gemma Donnelly has challenged Rovers to continue their current vain of form for Liverpool's visit to Bamber Bridge on Sunday (2pm).

The full-time visitors present one of Rovers' toughest challenges to date, but the Blues go into the fixture in high spirits following two league wins on the bounce.

"Obviously we're aware of the quality that Liverpool possess and know that they will of course be a real threat with their experienced team," Donnelly told rovers.co.uk.

"But likewise we've recruited well over the summer and we're feeling in a really good place at the minute.

"We've go into this game realistic, but also fully committed and confident in our own performance as well.

"The girls have worked so incredibly hard to get to where they are and they've got their reward for that.

"Although we're against a really tough opposition, what we want to do is ensure that we can carry that momentum forward and give a good account of ourselves against a very experienced side."

Rovers sit sixth in the current league standings and Donnelly is keen to avoid complacency creeping into the players' mentality after moving into a mid-table position.

She continued: "We find ourselves in unfamiliar territory at this moment in time, but it's a good place to be and it's nice because it's a pressure relief.

"That said, we've always worked under pressure whilst we've been in the Championship and that's what I'll be continuing to drive into the girls.

"What we don't want to do now is take our foot of the gas going into a big game against Liverpool, or any game to be honest.

"I don't want the girls to become complacent, and they won't, because there's too much competition in and around the squad.

"We've got a game in hand on the teams above us and we're not a million miles away from the top pack now so we've got to make sure that we use the momentum in a positive way."

Although Rovers could be without the injured Ellie Fletcher (hamstring) and Ria Montgomery (foot), there is more positive news in that full-back Chelsey Jukes and goalkeeper Fran Bentley come back into contention, after missing the last three games.

"Chelsey has been back in training this week so she's all good to go and will be back in the mix and Fran will be back involved this weekend as well," Donnelly added.

"So there's healthy competition, which is brilliant. It's a headache for me but it's a good headache.

"I've got players asking questions and it's ensuring that everybody else doesn't fall into that complacency mode because they've got players wanting to knock them off that perch, ready to go in their place.

"Obviously I can't include everybody in the squad so I'm now in a position where I'm selecting those that I feel will do a job for us, whether that be physically or tactically, so it's all to play for."