Development Squad duo set for international action

Two Rovers youngsters are expected to play a part in competitive fixtures for their respective countries later on today.

For Louie Annesley, the defender is out to help Gibraltar clinch top spot in League D Group 2 in the UEFA Nations League.

Gibraltar are unbeaten in their three encounters in the group stages so far and take on Liechtenstein at the Victoria Stadium tonight.

Annesley played for the full 90 minutes in a slightly unfamiliar central midfield position for his country over the weekend in the 0-0 draw with San Marino.

The point means Gibraltar remain three points ahead of second placed Liechtenstein, and know that anything other than defeat will ensure Julio Ribas' side will top their group.

Elsewhere, Lewis Thompson is set to play for Northern Ireland Under-21s in their Euro 2021 qualifier against Ukraine this afternoon.

The left back, who has featured regularly for Billy Barr's Under-23s side this term, is expected to play for Andy Crosby's charges at Kolos Stadium in Kovalivka.

Northern Ireland, who sit fifth in Group 8, defeated Ukraine in the home clash last month, with Paul O'Neill's strike the difference in the 1-0 victory.

Although the Northern Ireland game, which kicks off at 4.30pm, won't be broadcast live, supporters can see how Annesley gets on with Gibraltar's game available on Sky Sports Football (red button), with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Good luck, lads!