Date confirmed for FA Youth Cup

The date for Rovers’ FA Youth Cup third round tie away to Carlisle United has now been confirmed.

The game will be played behind closed doors at Brunton Park on Tuesday December 8th, kick-off 6pm.

Mike Sheron’s side will be looking to emulate the class of 2019-20, who reached the semi-final stage of the competition, before being knocked out by eventual winners Manchester City.

Carlisle booked their place in round three courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Bradford City last week, having knocked out Chester in their opening cup fixture.