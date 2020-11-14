Darragh drafted in by Ireland

Darragh Lenihan has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad following their 3-0 friendly defeat to England on Thursday night.

The Rovers defender has been called up by Stephen Kenny for Ireland’s Nations League matches against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday and against Bulgaria in Dublin next Wednesday.

Ireland currently sit third in League B Group 4, with just two points from their opening four group games. Wales top the group with 10 points, whilst Bulgaria are bottom with just one point.

Lenihan has two caps for his country, having made his debut against the USA in June 2018 before earning his second cap against Northern Ireland later that year.