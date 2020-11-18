Dack: Full steam ahead!

Whilst a behind-closed-doors clash with Sheffield United may have been insignificant for many, for Bradley Dack it was a huge step forward.

The 26-year-old got his boots back on to feature for 45 minutes against the Blades, almost a year on from the horror anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered against Wigan Athletic back in December 2019.

The road back's been bumpy and long for the man who has 46 goals in 114 outings for Rovers since his arrival back in the summer of 2017.

And the clash against Sheffield United marked a mammoth milestone for the playmaker, who came through the encounter unscathed.

“It felt really good to get back out there after a long period of time out," he admitted to iFollow Rovers with a grin.

“It’s felt like it’s been a long time coming and I was out there playing with a smile on my face.

“I’ve been training for the last couple of weeks now to get my body ready, but I woke up with the same feeling as if it was a Saturday 3pm kick-off.

“I was really excited and did everything that I would have done normally. Thankfully I came through it okay.

“There were a few nerves as well, but once I started, once I got that first touch, once I got that bit of contact, all those nerves went away and you’re running on pure adrenaline.

“I’m looking to get that match sharpness back, but I’m feeling fitter than I’ve ever done in my whole career.

“Getting that match fitness back into the legs and getting the touches right, it just felt natural and completely right."

And now he's got a first 45 minutes under his belt, the next aim is to play an hour of football as he begins to force his way back firmly into the thoughts of Tony Mowbray.

“I’ll try and get 60 minutes for the next game and maybe one more in if there’s enough space," he revealed.

“Hopefully I can be back in contention for the first team again soon enough. It’s starting to feel real now I’ve got back in training.

“I can see how sharp the boys are and I know there’s a lot of work to do still to get to the level they’re at, but I’m fully confident I can do that.

“Like I say, hopefully I can get another game or two in and then it’s full steam ahead.”