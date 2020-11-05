Corry gets the call

Rovers midfielder Corry Evans could play his part in three big games for Northern Ireland later this month.

Evans, who will link up with the Green and White Army following Saturday's Sky Bet Championship match against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

The 30-year-old will be looking to add to his 63 caps when his country get set for a crunch Euro 2020 Play-Off Final against Slovakia in Belfast on Thursday 12th November.

A win will book Northern Ireland's spot at the finals in the summer and will see them placed in Group E alongside Spain, Sweden and Poland.

Attentions will turn to the UEFA Nations League soon after, with a double-header against Austria in Vienna on Sunday 15th November and then Romania in Belfast on Wednesday 18th November 2020.

Ian Baraclough's side sit bottom of League B Group 1, and with two games to play can only total a potential seven point haul, which rules them out of a top two finish.

Following the game against Romania, Evans will return to the Senior Training Centre to join up with the rest of the Rovers squad ahead of the trip to Luton Town on Saturday 21st November.

The full squad can be seen below:

Goalkeepers – Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Conor Hazard (Celtic).

Defenders – Jonathan Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Tom Flanagan (Sunderland), Daniel Ballard (Arsenal).

Midfielders – Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Rovers), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), George Saville (Middlesbrough), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City), Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Ethan Galbraith (Manchester United), Alistair McCann (St Johnstone).

Forwards – Kyle Lafferty (Reggina), Josh Magennis (Hull City), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).