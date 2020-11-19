Carlisle await in FA Youth Cup

Rovers Under-18s will face Carlisle United in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Mike Sheron’s side discovered their opponents after Carlisle defeated Bradford City 3-1 at Brunton Park earlier today.

Goals from Sam Fishburn, Adam Walton and Lewis Bell (penalty) secured the Cumbrian club’s place in round three.

Carlisle had previously knocked out Chester 3-2 in their opening fixture of the competition.

Rovers’ current crop of Academy players will be looking to emulate last season’s stars, who made it through to the semi-final stage, before losing 4-0 to eventual winners Manchester City at St. George’s Park last month.

A date and venue for the third round tie will be confirmed in due course.