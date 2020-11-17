Brooks: We remained focused

Player of the Match Alex Brooks was thrilled to help Rovers make it seven points from a possible nine following a 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Both sides had good opportunities throughout the 90 minutes and Rovers might have won the game, had the play not been brought back for an earlier handball, when Saffron Jordan found the net.

After two heavy defeats against the Reds last season, Brooks believes the result demonstrates the character and mentality within the dressing room, to produce a battling performance at Bamber Bridge.

“It just shows how far we’ve come,” the goalkeeper said post-match. “The way we’re playing, the way we’re working together as a team, as a defensive unit as a whole, it’s really pleasing.

“In the first five minutes we were a little bit sloppy, scruffy, but after about 15 minutes we weathered the storm and started to relax and play a little bit.

“That’s when it started to come together and we came together as a team.

“Sometimes we might go into games and give the opposition a little bit too much respect. We’re just as good going forward as we are defensively.

“I think we just have to believe in ourselves and the chances will come. We did put one in the back of the net, but unfortunately it was ruled out.”

The shot-stopper made two world class saves to deny Rinsola Babajide in the second half, preventing what looked to be certain goals for the visitors.

She revealed how some extra one-on-one training in the lead-up to the game ended up paying off.

“I don’t actually remember them! I just take it as it comes,” the 25-year-old admitted.

“I try to look at each minute and each situation. I find that if you anticipate, you just end up losing track of what’s in front of you.

“It’s something I asked Dan (Hill, Goalkeeping Coach) if we could work on this week.

"Not because I was expecting it, just something that I wanted to work on, on a personal note. As it came, it was just instinct to throw myself at it.”

Rovers recorded a third consecutive league clean sheet and remain sixth in the Championship table, with a game in hand on the teams above them.

But Brooks is adamant that the players will not get ahead of themselves or worry about their league position.

“There was a bit of pressure on me for that clean sheet today,” she joked. “But we managed to get it and keep that record going.

“We just want to pick up points every week, again focusing on each game as it comes.

“I don’t tend to look at the league table too much, because that’s when you then put pressure on yourself that you don’t need.

“We’ll let Gemma (Donnelly) do all that sort of stuff and like I said, we’ll take everything as it comes.”