Brereton: We are together

Ben Brereton insists that the real Rovers will be seen after the international break, with injuries and isolation issues set to clear up in time for the next match away at Luton Town.

The 21-year-old has been an ever-present under Tony Mowbray so far this season and has produced a number of excellent performances in a bright and creative attacking force.

However, others haven't been as lucky, with setbacks hampering Mowbray's selection options so far this term.

Bradley Johnson, Barry Douglas, Joe Rothwell and Amari'i Bell have all been sidelined in the early parts of the campaign due to isolation, whilst the likes of Thomas Kaminski, Derrick Williams, Daniel Ayala and Lewis Holtby have all been out of action on occasions.

But once everyone's back fit and available, Brereton believes Rovers will be a real force to be reckoned with.

“We’ve had a hard couple of weeks, but the boys are all starting to get back together after the isolation and a few injuries," Brereton began when discussing the victory over Queens Park Rangers to iFollow Rovers.

“We’re all delighted to have got the three points in the game.

“We showed a real togetherness and a drive to win, it was a great day all round.

“They came and attacked up a bit more in the second half, but we got a few goals and it worked out well for us.

“We deserved the win, we stuck together and it was a great performance.

“It was a tight second half, but when Arma slotted us back in front it just allowed us to take a breath of air.

“He then got the third to make it safe and that added a bit of calmness to the team," he admitted.

“We can relax for the two weeks now, rest up and then get back to it for that Luton game.

“The confidence is high, we’ve got a two week break now and we can go to Luton looking to get another three points."