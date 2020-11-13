Brennan makes loan move

Young Rovers winger Luke Brennan has today joined AFC Fylde on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

The highly-rated 18-year-old will remain with the National League North side until the end of the season and goes straight into Jim Bentley's side for tomorrow's home encounter with Boston United at Mill Farm.

Brennan, who has been with the club since the age of seven, helped Rovers Under-18s reach the semi-finals of last season’s FA Youth Cup, scoring in the victories over Newport County and Arsenal.

He signed his first pro deal in July, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022, and his eye-catching early season form saw him rewarded with a first team debut against Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park last month.

The talented teenager has been given permission to play in the FA Trophy for Fylde, who are currently second in the National League North table – level on points with leaders Gloucester City – after six games.