Boss pleased for Pears

Seven days after a frustrating debut against Reading, Aynsley Pears showed boyhood club Middlesbrough exactly what they were missing with a fine performance against his former employers.

Pears, in his third outing for the club since his deadline day switch from the Teesside club, picked up the Man of the Match award after a number of excellent saves.

The pick of those stops from the 22-year-old came in the second half, with a reaction save seeing him spring into action to tip over a close range flick from old team-mate Marcus Tavernier.

It was a good night for the young stopper, who helped Rovers to pick up a point against Neil Warnock's in form Boro team, but Tony Mowbray is keen to keep his feet firmly on the ground.

"I’m pleased to see him get a clean sheet, especially against his old club in Middlesbrough," the boss told iFollow Rovers after the encounter.

“He has plenty of growth in him, as a lot of our players have.

“I remember he tipped one over the bar.

“Aynsley has a clean sheet and is still only a young boy, but he has to effect the crosses more and be braver with his starting positions.

“He needs to improve his kicking and has a lot still to learn. But he wasn’t brought here to be the number one in our goal, he was brought here to improve, to develop and get better.

“Hopefully he’ll be a really top goalkeeper in the future."