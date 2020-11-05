Boss hopeful of an Armstrong return

Tony Mowbray says Adam Armstrong is touch-and-go to feature against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park this weekend.

The top scorer sat out the midweek stalemate with Middlesbrough with a minor hamstring injury picked up a few days earlier at Swansea City.

There's a chance the diminutive frontman will return, but Mowbray has revealed that a decision will be made on the striker tomorrow afternoon.

Elswhere, Barry Douglas, Amari'i Bell and Bradley Johnson have all been isolating and Mowbray believes it's "very unlikely" that the trio will be able to feature this weekend.

But Tom Trybull does stand a chance of playing, despite coming off in midweek with bruised ribs.

“I think it’s very unlikely that the three isolating players will feature this weekend," Mowbray began when discussing his options ahead of the game.

“Two of the players were back on the grass today. Adam was back on the grass but wasn’t training with us, he was with the physios.

“As I said last week, with Adam it’s a minor injury, but it has the potential to turn into something major, it’s just about whether we want to take a risk with him.

“Tom Trybull’s a bit sore, a bit uncomfortable, but he was back on the grass today as well.

“We’ll see with both of them. If they come in tomorrow and feel a bit sore, a bit uncomfortable, it’s a possibility that we won’t risk them.

“We’ll see what the numbers are looking like tomorrow and we’ll pick the 18 from there.

“We have another day’s training before the game so we’ll see how a few people are."

With the Rovers side decimated by injuries at the moment, there may even be an opportunity for Stewart Downing to feature in the matchday squad just a few days after re-joining the club.

“Can Stewart be involved? I watched him in training today and he’s still got that wand of a left foot, hitting 60-yard diagonal passes onto the toe of a team-mate," Mowbray added.

“But as I sit here today, he hasn’t done anything in three months or so, so you can’t train for two days and then think you’re in a position to impact a football match.

“My plan was to bring him in, get him fit during the international break and then see how we go after that.

“In two weeks time, we’ll have four or five eligible players back available. We’ve been going to the well with the same players quite a lot over the last few weeks," he said.

“I’m sure we’ll have a competitive team out on the pitch to do their very best and aim to get three points to go into the international break."