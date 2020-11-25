Boss full of praise for "fantastic" Gallagher

Rovers hitman Sam Gallagher was a menace against Preston North End for the second season in succession at Deepdale.

The striker bagged a brace against the Lilywhites at the venue in 2019-20, but it wasn't enough to earn all three points for Tony Mowbray's men back in October 2019.

But just over a year on and there were better fortunes this time around for Gallagher and Rovers, despite the fact the 25-year-old didn't get his name on the scoresheet.

Even without the goals, Gallagher's impact was huge in the first Lancashire derby of 2020-21. His fine play earned the penalty from which Adam Armstrong bagged his 13th goal of the season, with Joe Rafferty shown a straight red for taking Gallagher down in the box.

The forward's all-round play was impressive, and after Ben Brereton and Tyrhys Dolan made it 3-0, he could have been the man who added Rovers' fourth of the game late on had he not strayed just offside.

A constant runner throughout the contest, Gallagher certainly repaid the faith shown in him by Mowbray, who was left delighted by his frontman's display.

“He was very, very good, and if his late goal would have stood then it would have been an amazing night for him," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“We know what Sam Gallagher is. He’s been short of confidence after picking up that injury in pre-season, but he came back in and scored at the weekend and was fantastic for us tonight.

“He was a real physical presence for us, and when you put him with Armstrong’s dynamic speed and shooting power, Brereton’s trickery and his ability to shift the ball from foot to foot, it’s a pretty potent frontline.

“When you add Bradley Dack to that, when you add Tyrhys Dolan to that, when you add Harvey Elliott to that, it’s hopefully going to get us through the madness of this schedule."