Black Friday arrives at the Roverstore!

Get yourself some Black Friday bargains right in time for Christmas at the Roverstore!

Fans can earn big savings across the next few days just in time for the big day, which is now under a month away!

Save up to 25% on selected retail items including the 2020-21 kit and Umbro accessories in the official club shop at Ewood Park.

The deals are running across the weekend, with the savings only available from now until midnight on Sunday 29th November.

Until then, fans can get:

25% off home kit, accessories and walkout jackets

15% off away kit

10% off training range items

To pick up a bargain or two just in time for the festive period visit Roverstore.co.uk.

Fans are reminded that the Roverstore is currently closed, with purchases only available online.

A FREE click and collect is available between the hours of 9am-5pm from Monday to Friday and 9am-12pm on Saturdays.