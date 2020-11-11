On the road to recovery

Surgery was successful at the end of last month and Elliott Bennett is determined to attack his rehabilitation as he begins his road back to a Rovers return.

The 31-year-old, who has appeared 184 times for the club since arriving from Norwich City in January 2016, damaged his ankle ligaments in a training session last month.

The club captain, who has featured once so far this season, is expected to be out of action until the beginning of 2021, but is more determined than ever to do everything right to come back sooner rather than later.

“The rehab is going really well, I’ve had the operation and it’s been successful," Bennett reported to iFollow Rovers when giving an update on his condition.

“I’ve got my head around the fact that I’ll be out for a while, so it’s just about attacking that rehab now.

“I wasn’t in the team at the beginning of the season, I’m obviously not in the team now or out on the training pitch, but I’m still coming to games, I’m still in the dressing room with the lads trying to be who I am.

“I’m trying to help in any way I can as well as staying focused on the rehab to ensure my ankle recovers and I can play a part soon enough.

“The injury is part and parcel of football. I’ve had a bad one in the past but I’ve had a good run ever since I’ve been at Rovers.

“I had a big knee injury when I was at Norwich and was out for seven or eight months.

“When you get the news you’re out it’s obviously a devastating feeling, but I got my head around the fact that I’d be missing for 10 or 12 weeks.

“These things happen, it’s frustrating, but I’ve just got to crack on with it now."

Whilst the players have been in action during the hectic early season schedule, Bennett's been working closely with the physios, whilst wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

The experienced midfielder no longer relies on crutches and he's now just aiming to set goals and aims as the weeks progress.

“I’m trying to tick off little milestones every day and every week," he added.

"The physios are setting me targets and I’m trying to reach them as soon as I can, but you can’t look too far ahead.

“You look at 12 weeks and it seems a long way away, but you can’t really focus on something that’s three months away.

“I’m not doing anything silly, I’m just trying to hit the targets in a bid to shave a few days off the time frame that I’ve been given.

“We’re setting little targets and we’re trying to get there as quickly and as safely as we can."