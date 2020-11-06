Aynsley eyes momentum

Aynsley Pears wants to take three points and a clean sheet into the international break, as Rovers aim to return to winning ways this weekend.

In form Queens Park Rangers make the trip north on Saturday afternoon on the back of two successive wins over Cardiff City and Derby County.

Rovers have had a tricky time of late, but picked up a creditable point at home to Middlesbrough in midweek.

The clash against Boro saw Pears up against his old employers, with the 22-year-old pulling off a number of fine stops to earn a first clean sheet since he joined Rovers.

And looking ahead to Saturday, Pears is optimistic that Rovers can register back-to-back clean sheets whilst also grabbing a goal at the other end.

“A win will give us some momentum, hopefully we can get another clean sheet as well to head into the international break," he told iFollow Rovers.

“Those two weeks will allow us to get some players back and I’m sure we can kick on from there to have a good Christmas period and to keep things going into the new year time.

“I’ve been finding my feet and I felt much more comfortable in midweek.

“We didn’t make any errors that led to goals, which I don’t think was the case in the previous two games.

“It’s two games per week and it’s relentless at the moment, but we have to be ready. When we get the thicker squad back I’m sure we’ll be fine."

He's only been at the club for less than a month, but the young goalkeeper admits he's already feeling at home after swapping Teesside for East Lancashire on deadline day.

“It’s been a wild last two-and-a-half weeks to be honest," he revealed when discussing the bedding in period at Rovers.

“I’m settled in now, it’s a great bunch of lads we have here. I’ve got a couple of house viewings this week so hopefully that can get all sorted soon enough."