Development Squad

Annesley's international outing ends in disappointment

The defender came on for the second half in the friendly defeat to Bulgaria in Sofia

1 Hour ago

Louie Annesley appeared for 45 minutes but couldn't stop Gibraltar from suffering a defeat against Bulgaria in Sofia on Wednesday evening.

The young defender came on for the second half, with his country already 3-0 down in the friendly encounter at the Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski in what was Gibraltar's 50th official international match since joining UEFA in 2013.

Aleksandar Tsvetkov's early strike put the hosts ahead before Georgi Yomov doubled the advantage soon after in the Bulgarian capital.

Julio Ribas' side went in at half time 3-0 down when Dimitar Illiev put the home side in complete command on the stroke of the break.

Annesley came on for the second half as Bulgaria ran out comfortable winners, but will be hoping for a starting berth for his country this weekend and beyond.

Attentions turn to the UEFA Nations League, with a double-header to contend with over the course of the next week.

Gibraltar, who currently sit top of League D Group 2, know just one more win will see them win the group, and they have two upcoming opportunities to clinch it.

The first chance comes away in San Marino on the Saturday 14th November and then at home to Liechtenstein three days later at the Victoria Stadium.


