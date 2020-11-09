Annesley set for international triple-header

Louie Annesley has joined up with the Gibraltar senior squad for the country's first ever international triple-header.

Gibraltar will take on Bulgaria in a friendly first up, with the clash taking place at the the Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski in Sofia on Wednesday 11th November, kick-off 5.30pm.

The encounter will be their 50th official international match since joining UEFA in 2013, before attentions turn to the UEFA Nations League later in the week.

Gibraltar, who currently sit top of League D Group 2, know just one more win will see them win the group, and they have two upcoming opportunities to clinch it.

The first chance comes away in San Marino on the Saturday 14th November and then at home to Liechtenstein three days later at the Victoria Stadium.

Good luck, Louie!