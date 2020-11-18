Skip to site footer
Development Squad

Annesley plays key role as Gibraltar make history

Defender stars in 1-1 draw with Liechtenstein as Gibraltar secure promotion to League C

2 Hours ago

There was cause for celebration last night for Rovers defender Louie Annesley, who helped Gibraltar claim top spot in their UEFA Nations League following a 1-1 draw at home to Liechtenstein.

The result ensured that Gibraltar finished top of League D Group 2 and secured an historic promotion to League C.

Gibraltar ended their memorable campaign with two wins, two draws and three clean sheets from their four group games against Liechtenstein and San Marino.

Rovers Under-23s regular Annesley, who plays a defensive midfield role for his country, featured for the full 90 minutes in last night’s Victoria Stadium encounter and played a key role in the opening goal on 17 minutes.

A corner that was swung into the box flicked off Annesley’s head before taking a series of wicked deflections, before eventually ending up in the back of the net off a Liechtenstein player.

The visitors equalised on the stroke of half-time through Noah Frick, but Gibraltar produced a determined defensive display in the second half to secure the point they needed to claim the Group 2 title and qualification into League C.

Elsewhere, fellow Rovers Under-23s defender Lewis Thompson was an unused substitute for Northern Ireland Under-21s, who lost 3-0 away to Ukraine in their final Euro 2021 qualifier.

The defeat means that Northern Ireland finish fifth in their six-team group, with two wins, three draws and five defeats from their 10 group games.


