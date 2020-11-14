Skip to site footer
Annesley out to clinch Gibraltar's spot at the top

Louie Annesley will be hoping to start for his country later this afternoon against San Marino

2 Hours ago

Louie Annesley and Gibraltar have an opportunity to secure their spot at the top of their UEFA Nations League group later on today.

Julio Ribas' side take on San Marino at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle knowing a win will ensure they finish top of League D Group 2.

Fans keen to watch the game can do so on Sky Sports Football, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm.

Annesley appeared for 45 minutes earlier in the week but couldn't stop Gibraltar from suffering a friendly defeat against Bulgaria in Sofia on Wednesday evening.

The young defender came on for the second half, with his country already 3-0 down in the friendly encounter at the Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski, in what was Gibraltar's 50th official international match since joining UEFA in 2013.

A solitary strike from Graeme Torrilla ensured Gibraltar earned a narrow win over San Marino in the last international break a couple of months ago at the Victoria Stadium.

Looking ahead, the third game of the week takes place on Tuesday against Liechtenstein in the Nations League at the Victoria Stadium.

Good luck, Louie!


