‘An honour and a privilege’

Rovers Ladies’ Natasha Fenton expressed her pride at being named the Club’s new vice captain earlier this week.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who reached the milestone of playing her 150th Rovers game earlier this season, will now work with captain and teammate Saffron Jordan in her new leadership role.

Fenton said: “I went through quite a process to get this role. I understand that the Club wanted the right person to support Saffron (Jordan) and I feel like it’s a massive privilege for me.

“It’s something that I’ve strived to achieve during my time here and it really attributes to the growth that I’ve had at the Club.

“I started off as quite a young, stroppy teenager and I think it also demonstrates how far I’ve come as a player. But I’m definitely not the finished product yet.

“This is definitely a good stepping stone to help me go up another level in terms of my leadership skills, as an individual and also with what I can bring to the team.”

As the two longest serving players currently in the squad, both with over a century and a half of appearances in blue and white to their names, Fenton believes Jordan and herself are the right people to help lead the team forward.

“Hopefully it’s just going to have a positive impact, to work closely with the girls, with Saffron and with the management team,” she added.

“With Saffron, our friendship has developed over the last three years or so, I feel like we’ve worked better on and off the pitch.

“I feel we have got a really good relationship and understanding of each other. I also think it’s important we have people in leadership roles who really understand what Blackburn Rovers is about.

“For me and Saffron, it’s sort of instilled into us now and we’ve both been on a massive journey together.

“We’ve been through the heartbreak of not getting promoted and now being promoted and having a tough season last year, so it just feels really good.

“Everything is coming together and hopefully now we can just kick on and build on recent results.”