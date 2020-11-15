All square for Annesley in San Marino

Louie Annesley and Gibraltar's winning run in the UEFA Nations League group stages came to an end following a 0-0 draw away at San Marino on Saturday.

The hosts held firm at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle despite seeing captain Davide Simoncini sent off early on in the second half.

Annesley played for the full 90 minutes in a slightly unfamiliar central midfield position for his country, who dominated throughout the encounter but couldn't find a way through.

For San Marino, it's the first time in their history that they have gone two games unbeaten following back-to-back draws.

Gibraltar remain three points ahead of second placed Liechtenstein, who they face on Tuesday at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar.

Anything other than defeat will ensure that Annesley and his country top League D Group 2.