A brave new world

Tony Mowbray says his side are playing without fear following a fine run of form that currently sees Rovers on a five-game unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship.

Mowbray was hindered by injuries and isolation issues towards the start of the campaign, but with players now returning, the boss is seeing the best of his side.

A buoyant Rovers, who have earned victory in back-to-back games, welcome Millwall to Ewood Park on Wednesday looking to make it three out of three.

Mowbray's men are the top scorers in the division so far, and already have six clean sheets to their name, which is impressive considering the expansive style of play that's been implemented this term.

“I think it’s been a season so far where we’ve been hit with COVID and injuries," Mowbray reflected to iFollow Rovers when looking back on the first couple of months of the campaign.

“We sit in mid-table at the moment, but I don’t think that gives a real fair reflection, I think we’re better than that.

“We now have to go out and show that we are better in the next dozen or so games.

“When you get halfway in this league, that's when you are maybe where you should be.

“If we’re not in the top six then we should be around the top six, at least not many points away from it.

“You have to do it on the grass and the more points we get then the greater chance we have.

“I feel the team is only going to get stronger with [Lewis] Travis coming back, Bradley Dack coming back, Corry Evans, Derrick Williams, Daniel Ayala, [Joe] Rankin-Costello.

“They might not all be fit at the same time, but I feel the group can only get stronger. We’ll have to prove that when match day comes around," he added.

“We’re trying to create a brave identity that’s a little bit all or nothing. We go into every game working extraordinarily hard and trying to dominate.

“Our ambition has got to be to get back to the Premier League, even though the Championship is such a difficult league, especially with the teams coming down with their parachute payments."